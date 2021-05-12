Posted: May 12, 2021 12:27 PMUpdated: May 12, 2021 12:27 PM

Ty Loftis

During a special called city council meeting in Pawhuska, Councilman Steve Tolson made a presentation regarding the city’s finances and how they have declined over the past couple of years. Revenue is divided

Dating back to the 2017-2018 fiscal year, total revenue stood at just over 10 million dollars. Expenses were around nine million dollars, thus making for a surplus of just over one million dollars for the City of Pawhuska. Since then, revenues have decreased and expenses have been on the increase, causing the City to have a deficit at the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The same is projected for this year as well. Because of this, Tolson says it is important to be careful on how the council proceeds in funding some of the upcoming projects.

This was only a topic of discussion and no action was taken on the item.