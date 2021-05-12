Posted: May 12, 2021 9:11 AMUpdated: May 12, 2021 11:30 AM

Tom Davis

The Lions Club continues to celebrate 100 years of service. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on was Bartlesville Lions Club Board Member Wayne Middletion and Communications Director Evelyn Hightower. They brought us up to date on the improvements at Lions Park on Tuxedo and the latest on the the Lions Club Meadows of Hope program.

Club members and other volunteers have been helping the club put new playground equipment in the park along with filling in the areas around the "toys" with wood mulch.

Communications Director Evelyn Hightower reminded listeners that the Bartlesville Tuxedo Lions Club is now Bartlesville Lions Club! Bartlesville Lions Club was established in 1921 to serve the community of Bartlesville. Evelyns said, "We have our own building, which can be rented, and our local park on Tuxedo Blvd. We also support eye health statewide and Meadows of Hope (formerly Oklahoma Boys Ranch)."

Board member Wayne Middleton elaborated on the Lions Club's Meadows of Hope program. Middleton said their greatest wish is to give siblings in foster care a loving family and a safe home.

Meadows of Hope is a certified foster care agency, where they place Oklahoma Department of Human Services foster children in homes in Stillwater, Perkins, Cushing, Yale, Ripley and other surrounding areas in Payne County. In addition, they place children and teens on their160-acre foster care community campus.

Wayne said that there are five homes on campus that were built specifically to provide a safe and loving home for a minimum of four foster children, with the primary goal of keeping brothers and sisters together.

The emphasis is now helping people become certified foster parents and support them on their foster care journey.