Garrett Giles

In an effort to continue to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), the Washington County Health Department will provide free confidential exams, testing, education, and treatment for common STDs. HIV testing is also available.

Kayla Guerra, the Health Educator for Nowata and Washington counties, said they will also be offering a Brown Bag Special every Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The WCHD is closed on Fridays between noon and 1:00 p.m.

Guerra said they provide free condoms and family planning information in their front door foyer in a discrete manner. All you have to do is stop by and pick up a brown bag at 5121 Jacquelyn Lane.

These resources are still available upon request throughout the week. Just call 918.335.3005.