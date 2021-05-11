Posted: May 11, 2021 8:58 PMUpdated: May 11, 2021 10:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Top students and teachers were recognized at Patriot Auto Group's fifth annual Night of Scholars and Champions at the Bartlesville Community Center on Tuesday night.

Patriot Auto Group's Tatton Manning said he believes in the next generation of students and athletes that are committed to excellence and committed to one another. Manning said the dealership puts money back toward the Night of Scholars with every single vehicle that they sell and every single repair order that they write because it is a great way for them to feel like they're doing something for our area's students and teachers. On behalf of the entire staff at Patriot Auto Group, Manning said congratulations to all the students, all the athletes and all the families that have been supporting these young people.

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise partnered with Patriot Auto Group to put on the event. Editor Doug Graham said the kids that were honored are the ones we need to lift up because they're the ones that are going to take us where we need to go. He thanked Manning and Patriot Auto Group for making the event happen; he said Patriot Auto Group does great things for Bartlesville.

Over $65,000 in awards, including a new 2021 Hyundai Elantra, were given away during the special ceremony.

Below are the winners and their prizes:

Best Coach : Bryan Reese, Bartlesville High School Tennis Coach

Other finalists included Lorrie Bertolet with Bartlesville Gymnastics sponsored by Phillips 66 and Marshall Foreman, Copan High School Football Coach.

Class Hero : Casey White, Madison Middle School

Other finalists included Tiffiny Munn with Madison Middle School and Trey Cabler with Bartlesville High School.

Male Athlete of the Year - Jace Hollingshed, Oklahoma Union High School

Hollingshed received a $1,000 scholarship to the college of his choice.

Other nominees for Male Athlete of the Year included:

Jack Davis, Dewey High School

Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska High School

Preston Francis, Wesleyan Christian School

Dylan McCoy, Bartlesville High School

Carson Auschwitz, Barnsdall High School

Braeden Winters, Bartlesville High School

Rocky Shuman, Bartlesville High School

Mason Pittman, Oklahoma Union High School

Bryre Kramer, Caney Valley High School - Ramona

David Castillo, Bartlesville High School

Preston Willis, Bartlesville High School

Clayton Holley, Wesleyan Christian School

Duke McGill, Bartlesville High School

John Steward, Bartlesville High School

Mark Price, Nowata High School

Kyle Peterson, Bartlesville High School

Colin Goddard, Bartlesville High School

Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska High School

Nate Collier, Oklahoma Union High School

Jakob Hall, Bartlesville High School

Daniel Barham, Caney Valley High School - Ramona

Dallas Mullikin, Dewey High School

Keegan Marin, Barnsdall High School

Josh Weber, Barnsdall High School

Female Athlete of the Year - Jillian Skalicky, Bartlesville High School

Skalicky received a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice.

Other nominees for Female Athlete of the Year included:

Tristan Hinkle, Dewey High School

Mia Otten, Bartlesville High School

Chesnie Hewitt, Oklahoma Union High School

Sydney Price, Bartlesville High School

Sydney Collins, Bartlesville High School

Mackenzie Hendrix, Wesleyan Christian School

Cheyan McDaniel, Dewey High School

Zoe McCabe, Bartlesville High School

Maddie Shelley, Bartlesville High School

Gabby Higbee, Dewey High School

Quincey Turner, Bartlesville High School

Sutton Avian Research Center Conservation Hero Award - Madelynn Shambles

Shambles received a $1,000 scholarship from Sutton Avian Research Center.

Student of the Year : Henry Auer, Oklahoma Union High School

As Student of the Year, Auer won the 2021 Hyundai Elantra, a $1,000 scholarship, a $500 gas card from Phillips 66, and $2,000 from the Examiner-Enterprise.

1st Runner Up for Student of the Year : Morgen Cloud, Wesleyan Christian School

Cloud won a $750 scholarship.

2nd Runner Up : Bryce Goodin, Bartlesville High School

Goodin won a $500 scholarship.

3rd Runner Up : Sarah Belden, Nowata High School

Belden won a $250 scholarship.

Other Student of the Year nominees included:

Brock Sellars, Oklahoma Union High School

Samantha Simmons, Bartlesville High School

Mikey Bradley, Caney Valley High School - Kansas

Michael Brockman, Bartlesville High School

Abby Ettinger, Wesleyan Christian School

Tucker Killian, Caney Valley High School - Kansas

Max Williams, Bartlesville High School

Janelle Arnold, Wesleyan Christian School

Riley Bright, Caney Valley High School - Kansas

Chaney Odden, Wesleyan Christian School

Kylie White, Wesleyan Christian School

Elijah Winter, Bartlesville High School

Madelynn Shambles, Bartlesville High School

Jace Hollingshed, Oklahoma Union High School

Also recognized at the Night of Scholars were several graduates from Paths to Independence in Bartlesville. PTI Director Clair Bartley introduced two of the students and shared a little bit about the school that helps students succeed that are on the autism spectrum.

Pictured below is Auer and the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Runner-Ups for Student of the Year with Manning.