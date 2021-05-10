Posted: May 10, 2021 3:02 PMUpdated: May 10, 2021 3:02 PM

The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America will see a boost in program support thanks to a donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest loan manager David Nickel and mortgage manager Sonya Reed presented the check to Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts executive director Philip Wright.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to further invest in our community’s youth,” Reed said. “We know the importance of preparing young people for their futures.”

The foundation’s $5,000 gift will help the council expand the Cub Scouting and Exploring programs. Cub Scouting is where the Boy Scout experience begins, providing learning and achievement for boys and girls with activities, adventures, events and opportunities for the Cub Scout and the whole family.

The Exploring program, designed for young people ages 10-20, exposes participants to a variety of activities and mentorship to uncover the possibilities for their futures. The opportunities include hands-on experiences and field days preparing youth for life-long skills, including learning more about career options.

“We are so thankful for the generous support of the Arvest Foundation, in helping us continue to reach our objectives as a Council, to give more youth the opportunity to enjoy the ‘Aims of Scouting,’” said Wright. “Scouts work on character development, leadership development, citizenship training, and personal fitness.”

The Cherokee area council serves the youth of Northeastern Oklahoma, including Washington, Osage, Craig, Nowata, Ottawa and Delaware counties.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.