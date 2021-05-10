Posted: May 10, 2021 2:44 PMUpdated: May 10, 2021 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

By designating County Clerk Robin Slack as the point of contact and allowing her office to track revenue and qualifying expenses, the Board of Osage County Commissioners took the next step in receiving federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. District One Commissioner Randall Jones details the process.

At a recent meeting, it was unclear if those funds were going to be able to be set up in an individual account. After speaking with someone at the State Auditor's Office, Slack learned that those funds will be broken up into separate accounts.