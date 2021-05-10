Posted: May 10, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: May 10, 2021 3:22 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with a criminal history was arrested on a complaint of domestic abuse stemming from an incident that occurred on Saturday. Ryan Birch was charged with domestic abuse assault and battery during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 800 block of Lupa Avenue in Bartlesville. The reporting party claims that Birch had assaulted her on the front porch of the residence. She claims to have come to the residence on Saturday morning to retrieve her belongings.

Before she entered the front door it is alleged that Birch grabbed her by the forearm in an aggressive manor and threw her across the porch. The victim claims to have hit her leg. Officers observed bruising to the woman’s arm and leg.

Birch has previous convictions in Washington County for domestic abuse in the presence of a minor, assault with a dangerous weapon, protective order violation and driving under the influence. His bond was set at $2,500.