Posted: May 10, 2021 11:31 AMUpdated: May 10, 2021 11:31 AM

Garrett Giles

There’s still time to register for Bartlesville Regional United Way’s Community Impact Virtual Award Ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

BRUW will look back on 2020 and all that they were able to accomplish during a difficult year. During the free event, you'll see companies large and small win awards, how your donations made an impact in 2020, all that is in store for 2021, and much more.

Register today for this ceremony on Zoom and receive a Scoops of Gratitude Thank You Box as a gift after attending the event.

For more information, visit Bartlesville Regional United Way’s Facebook page.