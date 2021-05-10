Posted: May 10, 2021 11:22 AMUpdated: May 10, 2021 11:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Sign up for the 2021 SUMMER READING PROGRAM, "Tails & Tales," by downloading the free Beanstack Tracker app or by going to the website: bartlesville.beanstack.org/reader365.

From June 7 to July 30, there will be reading challenges, activities and events for all ages, from birth to adults. If you already have a Beanstack account from another BPL Beanstack program, there is no need to create a new one. Just sign in with your username/password and register for “Tails & Tales.”

This is where you will log weekly reading and activities, enter prize drawings and see the schedule of weekly events for children and teens, which will be held at various outdoor venues in order to facilitate social distancing. Events will also be posted on BPL’s website, social media, and May/June newsletter.

“We have a really great line-up this year,” says Youth Services Librarian Laura Pryce. “We’ll be kicking off the summer with a family concert at the Tower Center at Unity Square, on June 12th at 6:30pm, featuring the children’s rock duo The Sugar Free All-stars.”

Other events for kids include a visit from a team of stunt dogs, a magic show, live birds, big bubble fun and more. Weekly story time and take-home crafts will be offered as they are year-round. For teens, BPL is offering painting, cooking and craft classes along with a four-session poetry workshop led by poet and actor Morris McCorvey. All Summer Reading Program participants will be invited to attend the Grand Finale Pool Party at Frontier Pool on July 30th.

The Summer Reading Program is absolutely free and open to everyone. Call 918.338.4170 for more information.