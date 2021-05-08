Posted: May 08, 2021 10:15 AMUpdated: May 08, 2021 10:15 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Oklahoma Wesleyan University will look normal this coming fall, as OKWU has announced that they will go back to a more normal capacity of its classrooms in the fall of 2021.

Wesleyan, like most other institutions over the past year, had moved to a hybrid model of online and lower capacity in-person classes due to COVID-19.

“Dear OKWU students and parents,

It seems like a remarkable milestone to be finishing the Spring ’21 semester. This past year has been unusual and often difficult. Still, I am grateful and proud of the way that you’ve all handled the discomfort and difficulties we have all experienced. We sincerely thank you for that.

And there’s a light at the end of the tunnel! The national outlook on the decreasing effects of Covid-19 is encouraging, and there is much optimism for the future. Here at OKWU, we share this optimism. We’re committed to continuing to provide a Christ-centered, on-ground education for our students.

Over the summer, the OKWU Cares team is carefully reviewing ways to relax COVID-related protocols for the Fall 2021 semester. We will focus on a healthy community while still maintaining safety to provide the best learning environments we can. These new details will be announced on this page.

The future is bright indeed! I believed this when I first became president at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, and I believe it still. Thank you for your faith in us, for coming alongside us on this journey. Please keep us in your prayers over the coming months as we sort through these questions. I am grateful to you all.”