Posted: May 08, 2021 3:37 AMUpdated: May 08, 2021 6:20 AM

Tom Davis

A nice crowd was in attendence for the Weslayan Christian School graduation Friday night at the school's gymnasium.

Each of the 17 members of the class of 2021 had a booth at the back of the gym that told their individual stories from their time at Wesleyan Chrisitan School.

One of the evening's highlights was the Senior slide show set to much which featured photos of each graduate from birth to present.

