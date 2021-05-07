Posted: May 07, 2021 4:52 PMUpdated: May 07, 2021 4:52 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve an x-ray services agreement with NextCare Oklahoma, LLC when they meet on Monday.

From there, the Commissioners may approve a form for ad valorem reimbursement for loss of revenue due to the five-year manufacturer's exemption for the 2020 tax year.

Lastly, the Commissioners will open bids for one or more new aggregate spray pothole patcher(s). These can be equipped to dump truck hitch.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.