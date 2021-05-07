Posted: May 07, 2021 2:54 PMUpdated: May 07, 2021 3:39 PM

Max Gross

A group of former Cherokee Nation Principal Chiefs came together in an effort to spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Former chiefs Ross Swimmer, Bill John Baker, Joe Byrd, S. Joe Crittenden, Chad Smith and current principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. all spoke in a video on the Cherokee Nations’ Facebook Page. Hoskin Jr. encourage all Cherokee citizens to do their part in fighting COVID-19.

The chiefs say getting vaccinated is a great way to protect tribal elders and preserve the Cherokee language. COVID-19 vaccinations are available at all nine Cherokee Nation health centers from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.