Posted: May 07, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: May 07, 2021 2:32 PM

Max Gross

A Caney woman is in jail facing multiple pending felony charges after an alleged incident with Caney Police on Wednesday. 26-year-old Katy Kelso is currently at the Montgomery County Jail facing potential charges of resisting arrest, assault & battery on a law enforcement officer and escape from custody.

According to a CPD press release, officers responded to disturbance call on the 100 block of South Wood Street in Caney. It was determined Kelso was part of the incident. Officers struggled to detain Kelso as she was ignoring police commands.

Kelso was arrested and placed in the intox room at the Caney Police Department. Officers believed she was under the influence of a narcotic. The defendant attempted to escape custody. During a struggle with an officer she reached for a holstered firearm. Officers gained control of the defendant and transported her to the Montgomery County Jail.

Kelso did require medical attention for injury to her hand that was sustained during the struggle with police.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Caney Police Department / Facebook)