Posted: May 07, 2021 9:58 AMUpdated: May 07, 2021 12:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville Class Days is set to take place Saturday afternoon and will air on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3. Cameron Carroll and McKayla Hanks are set to share their favorite high school memories and play some of their favorite music.

Thank you to Bartnet IP, Arvest Bank, LPL Painting, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Regent Bank, Senator Julie Daniels, Pizza Hut, Representative Judd Strom, OK Federal Credit Union, Representative Wendi Stearman, Sunshine Motors, Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative and Patriot Chevrolet for making the broadcast possible. Bartlesville Radio congratulates the Bartlesville Class of 2021.