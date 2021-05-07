Posted: May 07, 2021 9:49 AMUpdated: May 07, 2021 9:49 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds Monday morning to discuss an assortment of items.

Sarah Patterson with the Osage County Health Department and Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS will both give updates as to how things are going with their departments.

After signing a resolution a week ago removing all restrictions allowing the public to enter county-owned buildings, the commissioners will have discussion regarding how that is going so far and if any changes need to be made.

The commissioners will consider signing the financial report for the first quarter of the nutrition department and consider updating the meal resolution.

The commissioners will also enter into executive session to discuss the possible purchase or appraisal of real property.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.