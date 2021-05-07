Posted: May 07, 2021 9:20 AMUpdated: May 07, 2021 9:42 AM

Garrett Giles

The retirement of 19 precinct officials was celebrated by the Washington County Election Board on Friday morning. Combined, the outgoing precinct officials brought approximately 400 years of election experience to Washington County.

A list of retiring precinct officials and their years of service can be found below:

Bettye Ann Williams (24 Years)

Doylene Myers (16 Years)

Nancy Carol Ewbank (6 Years)

Kenneth A. Cannon (11 Years)

Michele A. Cannon (11 Years)

Frankie L. Delapp (11 Years)

Mary Ellen Harlow (11 Years)

Ruth Lanelle House (12 Years)

Raymond F. Heiser (15 Years)

Mary Helen Buttman (18 Years)

Paul Wesley Overholt (19 Years)

Kenneth Wayne Cales (20 Years)

Jamal Jim Tayebi (20 Years)

Janice J. Hillman (26 Years)

Shirley Ann Fogle (30 Years)

Laura Jane Wilcox (30 Years)

Erma Sue Potts (35 Years)

Louise E. Lively (37 Years)

Janelle Morgan (46 Years)

Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said she is honored by their service, their hard work, and their friendship. House said they've taught her plenty over the years about standing strong and moving forward when things get difficult. She said they've been wonderful; she couldn't do much without them.

Filling the shoes of the retiring precinct officials will be tough, but House said she knows Washington County's citizens will answer the call to serve when they get there. House said it was amazing to see how the citizens stepped up in 2020 to help out with major elections. She said she believes Washington County's finest will step up again to help the Washington County Election Board.

For more information about being a precinct official, you can call the Election Board at 918.337.2850. You can also drop by their new office on the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.

House said they'll put you on a list if you're interested in becoming a precinct official. She said precinct officials go through a training every two years.