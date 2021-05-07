Posted: May 07, 2021 6:58 AMUpdated: May 07, 2021 6:58 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations, to our runner-up and grand prize winners in our My Mom's Priceless Contest: Stephanie Tate and Kaitlyn Spence, both of Bartlesville.

The winning names were drawn for daily, runner-up and grand prizes from the registraion boxes at Price Tower Arts Center and Copper Bar, Bluestem Body, Flowerland, McCoy Jewelers, Truity Credit Union and Windles Rock and Jewelry.

Kaitlyn Spence won the Grand Prize, which includes: a one-night stay at the Inn at Price Tower Arts Center; a Gallery and Tower tour for two; a $20 Copper Bar Gift Certificate; Adiago Tea Box from Bluestem Body; a $100 Mother's Day Bouquet from Flowerland; a gift from McCoy Jewelers; $50 gift card from Truity Credit Union; and a Mother's Ring from Windle's Rock and Jewelry.

Stephanie Tate won the Runner-Up Prize, which includes: one night at the Inn at Price Tower Arts Center; a Gallery and Tower tour for two; and a $20 Copper Bar gift certificate.