Posted: May 07, 2021 6:20 AMUpdated: May 07, 2021 6:20 AM

Tom Davis

US Congressman for Oklahoma Kevin Hern called into Bartlesville Radio on Thursday for his monthly check-in with us.

The Congressman gave us his take on President Biden’s joint address last week. He also addressed what he is calling "the job killing tax hikes" that are being proposed.

Hern then talked about the Republican budget that he is leading, which will be introduced this month.