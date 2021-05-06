Posted: May 06, 2021 8:23 PMUpdated: May 06, 2021 8:23 PM

Ty Loftis

Community members gathered for the 70th annual National Day of Prayer at the Bartlesville Community Center on Thursday evening where several public leaders spoke through the power of prayer. James Biasadecki with the Bartlesville First Baptist Church conducted the opening prayer and said things may look rough now, but brighter days are ahead.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen spoke on the importance of keeping God in the forefront of everyone’s thoughts.

Deb Cook, who is a part of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, hopes that every American comes together to worship and serve Jesus.

Dwight Shipman, Ramon Barboa, Victoria Baiye, Joey Eidson, Stephen Colaw, Reverend John M. O’Neill, Keith and Christy McPhail, Sharon Wolfe and Glory Gujjarlapudi all led the congregation in prayer as well. Wade Daniel with the First Baptist Church provided the music.