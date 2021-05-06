Posted: May 06, 2021 4:44 PMUpdated: May 07, 2021 6:37 AM

Garrett Giles

Casa Hispana will continue its mission of helping Hispanic families to positively integrate into the community with the help of a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Local bank president Kim Adams presented the check to Casa Hispana executive director Mili Cappelletti and board members Clarissa Rowley and Jeff Birk.

In a statement, Adams said:

“We are happy to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation. Casa Hispana is an important resource for families in our community and we support their continued efforts.”

Casa Hispana provides support to help individuals and families to connect to community resources. Casa Hispana also offers translation services, English and citizenship classes and help in addressing a wide range of everyday issues such as housing, utilities, medical care, social services and community needs.

Cappelletti said:

"Casa Hispana sincerely appreciates the Arvest Foundation's support of local non-profit organizations such as ours. Again this year, we anticipate significant challenges and without this assistance from the Arvest Foundation, we would not be able to continue to support needy individuals, families and other organizations in our community. Thank you to the Arvest Foundation!"

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.

