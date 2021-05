Posted: May 06, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: May 06, 2021 2:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Wahzhazhe Heritage Trail in Pawhuska opened up on Wednesday with an official ribbon cutting ceremony. This was a 1.5 million dollar project funded by Tribal Transportation Funds. Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear was on hand for the event and he says Wednesday’s event is only the beginning.

Construction on the project began in May of last year.