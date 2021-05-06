Posted: May 06, 2021 12:03 PMUpdated: May 06, 2021 12:03 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused of sexually abusing a minor could face trial in Washington County Court this summer. Ryan Jones was arrested and charged with first degree rape, lewd or indecent proposals to a minor and child sexual abuse in November 2020.

It is alleged that Jones started a pattern of sexual abuse against a minor female in his family. The incidents ran from November 2015 to November 2019. The victim was ten years old when the alleged incidents started. The district’s attorney office stated DNA from Jones was found on the victim through a lab test.

A judge found that there is reasonable and probable cause that Jones committed these crimes during a preliminary hearing in January 2021. Jones entered a not guilty plea during a formal arraignment in April 2021.

Jones was ordered back for a jury sounding docket date on July 9. A jury trial date could be set at that time. Jones posted a $60,000 bond after it was reduced from $100,000 during a bond hearing in front of district judge Linda Thomas.