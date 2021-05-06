Posted: May 06, 2021 9:19 AMUpdated: May 06, 2021 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Masonic Lodge recognized Lee Ann Meade as a stellar pillar in Washington County when it comes to community service and public safety.

Dace Tom with the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge presented Meade with a $100 check for all that she does for the community.

Preparing and delivering Thanksgiving baskets and Christmas gifts during the holidays is a community project Meade has spearheaded for the Washington County Sheriff's Office over the years. When the pandemic started in March last year, Meade quickly adapted with what lied ahead and set out to raise even more funds as she knew the loss of jobs would impact so many more people needing assistance during the holidays.

Not only was Meade able to raise a record amount of money for the WCSO's holiday efforts, but she was able to help other families in need that trickled in; she didn't want to turn them away. Instead, Meade drove to Tulsa and picked up a truck load of groceries through a Facebook post she created to pool additional resources on her time off.

In addition, during the pandemic, Meade assisted the Dewey Fire Department by contacting many resources to provide them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizer that was nearly impossible to find. Furthermore, Meade started a social media drive collecting water for area emergency responders providing water for nearly every fire station, police station and ambulance shop during the flooding event in the area in 2019. Four to five pickup loads of water were delivered throughout Washington County.

Meade has been with the Washington County Sheriff's Office for eight years, a board member of the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation, and a longtime supporter of Dewey Fire.