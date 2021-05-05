Posted: May 05, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: May 05, 2021 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash has announced that she will be resigning at the end of the month. At Monday evening's city council meeting, Nash expressed how much she has enjoyed serving in that role.

Nash will be staying in the Pawhuska area, possibly serving in a volunteer role to the chamber director. During her economic development report, Nash said she is looking forward to the Rural Revival event taking place next week in downtown Pawhuska, as 60 small business owners will be coming to town. Nash also said the Chamber of Commerce is getting a lot of phone calls regarding the Indian Relay Horse Races, which is set to take place over the Memorial Day Weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds.