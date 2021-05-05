Posted: May 05, 2021 2:11 PMUpdated: May 05, 2021 2:46 PM

Max Gross

Another high-profile case has been dismissed in Washington County due to lack of tribal jurisdiction based on the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling. Charges of first degree murder and arson against Michael Walker Sr. were dismissed last Monday.

Charges could re-filed in tribal court or federal court. Walker was accused of starting a structure fire in November 2018 that killed Katherine Lowery. The incident occurred at a residence located at 501 North Cherokee Avenue in Dewey.

Walker is currently serving a 10-year sentence in the Department of Corrections for a separate arson charge. Walker entered a guilty plea for attempting to burn down a residence located on the 1300 block of Armstrong Avenue in Bartlesville in December 2018.