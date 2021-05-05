Posted: May 05, 2021 1:49 PMUpdated: May 05, 2021 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

When attempting to call Pawhuska’s City Hall, there are times the call gets re-directed and it is difficult to find the person or department you are wanting to speak with. This is something Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy was frustrated with when the ice storm hit the area in February and communication broke down all across the board. City Manager Tonya Bright recently said this is about to get ironed out.

The Pawhuska Police Department assisted the Osage Nation Police Department and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office on 63 separate occasions in April. Just over $16,000 were brought in on fines and court costs for the month of April. There have been 365 citations issued in 2021 so far.