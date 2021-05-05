Posted: May 05, 2021 9:49 AMUpdated: May 05, 2021 9:49 AM

Garrett Giles

Young Professionals of Bartlesville (YPB) invites you to the Westside Community Center (WCC) at 501 S. Bucy Avenue for a spring cleanup.

YPB asks you to join them as they give back to the Westside Community Center after all they've done for Bartlesville in the last year, which includes the shelter they provided during the snow storm that hit northeast Oklahoma in February. The group will be refreshing the WCC property by weeding, trimming hedges, painting interior rooms, cleaning and organizing on Saturday, May 15th, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

A link to sign up can be found here.

Young Professionals of Bartlesville will eat at Tacos Marias afterwards.