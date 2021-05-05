Posted: May 05, 2021 9:27 AMUpdated: May 05, 2021 9:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Fire Department's (BFD) Honor Guard presented the colors for Opening Day of the Tulsa Drillers 2021 Season as they took on the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday night.

In a statement, BFD Honor Guard Member Justin Miller said:

"It was a great opportunity for our Honor Guard and we are grateful that the Drillers selected us to present the Nation's colors for opening day."

Cody Nissen led the BFD's Honor Guard with the lead axe. Brady Watson carried the American Flag and Justin Miller carried the Oklahoma Flag. Barry Campbell touted the trail axe.

Miller said the Bartlesville Fire Department's Honor Guard members are alumni of the National Honor Guard Academy. He said the BFD's Honor Guard was established in 2017 and they have eight members.

Over 5,000 people were in attendance for the Opening Day game. The Drillers lost 4-3.