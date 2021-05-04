Posted: May 04, 2021 3:25 PMUpdated: May 04, 2021 3:26 PM

Max Gross

After a dominant regular season that resulted in a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title it no surprise that Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball took home several conference honors. Head coach Kirk Kelley was named KCAC Coach of the Year and Cody Muncy took KCAC Player of the Year honors.

Muncy also earned NAIA Player of the Week honors for his performance in the final week of the regular season. Muncy hit seven home runs of over the course of Wesleyan’s final six regular season games.

In total, eight different Eagles were named to an All-KCAC team. Depth has been an incredible positive for OKWU all year long. Kelley knows the lineup will make the Eagles a tough team to beat in the postseason.

The Eagles open up KCAC tournament play on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with a first round matchup with Bethany. OKWU has already clinched a spot in the NAIA National Tournament by way of its regular season conference title.