Posted: May 04, 2021 12:54 PMUpdated: May 04, 2021 12:59 PM

Garrett Giles

6-year-old Reverie Pester of Bartlesville has made a world changing difference for the Lighthouse Outreach Center.

Linda Radaker, the Director of Development at the Lighthouse, said Reverie raised $100 by doing chores, selling her artwork, and saving her pocket money so she could make a personal donation to the homeless shelter residents. Radaker said everyone can make a difference, including little Reverie. She said she loves Reverie's heart and her willingness to work.

Radaker said seeing life through the eyes of a child provides fresh perspective because they don't have all the filters that we have as adults. She said she has been reminded of Matthew 19:14 lately in Scripture, which reads:

"Bus Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.'"

Reverie had seen a homeless man outside of Walmart in November 2019, and right then and there Reverie told her mom that she was going to raise the money herself so she could by the man a house. Radaker said Reverie's story is very touching. She said Reverie's actions challenge us to make a difference as well.

The $100 from Reverie has not been designated for a specific item at the Lighthouse quite yet, but the homeless shelter is keeping its options open. Radaker said they could use the money for gas cards to help with transportation. She said the money could also go towards food, training, clothing, diapers, and more.

The Lighthouse Outreach Center is located at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Photo courtesy: Lighthouse Outreach Center