Posted: May 03, 2021 6:38 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 6:40 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education recognized Dewey Elementary School teacher Jodi Beffer on Monday evening.

Beffer was named District Teacher of the Year by Dewey Public Schools. Board President Amy LaSpisa said they were happy to recognize Beffer. LaSpisa said the board recognizes the dedication, compassion, and skill that was required to be selected for the honor.

Dewey Elementary School Principal Jerri Moore in recent weeks has said that students are always actively engaged in learning in Beffer's class. Moore said there is a buzz of activity where you might find students collaborating, creating, working in small groups, or individually with Beffer. She said learning is fun, students are valued and their needs are met on a daily basis thanks to Beffer.