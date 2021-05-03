Posted: May 03, 2021 6:19 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 6:22 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order on Monday to withdraw and rescind the COVID-19 State of Emergency effective Tuesday, May 4th.

In a video message, Gov. Stitt pointed out that Oklahoma's seven-day average of new cases is down 94-percent from its peak and among the lowest per capita rates in the country. Gov. Stitt also mentioned that hospitalizations are down 90-percent and are stable.

The governor said his decision was made possible by the collective actions taken by Oklahomans over the past year. Gov. Stitt said the data shows COVID-19 is no longer and emergency because Oklahomans used personal responsibility to protect themselves, their families and our most vulnerable.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will continue to collect data from hospitals and testing labs to remain vigilant as the response evolves. More than 2.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Oklahoma, and the vaccine remains available to all Oklahomans 16 and older through appointments and walk-ins across the state.