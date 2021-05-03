Posted: May 03, 2021 4:20 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 4:20 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Bulldoggers Track & Field team put together another tremendous season. The Doggers runner and throwers are typically among the best in the area and the 2021 spring was not an exception. Six different Dewey athletes qualified for the 3A State Track Meet.

Gabby Higbee qualified in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Higbee was the regional champ in the 100H with King finishing second. Kayah Weathers qualified in the 100-meter hurdles as well. Katie Wright was the top thrower for the Doggers as she qualified in shotput and discus.

The boy’s team saw Dallas Mullikin qualify in the 100-meter Hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Mullikin was the regional champion in both events. Braden Garrison qualified for the state meet in shotput.

The 3A State track meet will take place on Wednesday, May 7 at Catoosa High School.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Dewey Track & XC / Twitter )