Posted: May 03, 2021 1:28 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 1:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and were able to get a number of things accomplished.

The commissioners opted to sign a resolution lifting all mandates for the public entering all county-owned property. Elected officials can still keep restrictions in place in their individual buildings if they feel as if it is necessary, however.

Jason Sims was hired as a Medical Director for the Emergency Medical Dispatch Program and District two will be selling the scrap metal they received from the county dump day to Yaffe Metal for 160 dollars a ton.

An agreement was signed with PSO to set up a temporary staging area at the Osage County Fairgrounds if a natural disaster event caused crews to come in to the county. This is a yearly agreement. There were two utility permits signed for District Two.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting is set to take place at the fairgrounds next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.