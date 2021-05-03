Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Osage County

Posted: May 03, 2021

Emergency Medical Dispatch Director Hired in Osage County

Ty Loftis

The Emergency Medical Dispatch Program for Osage County was in need of a Director and the Board of Osage County Commissioners had the opportunity to bring on Dr. Jason Sims at Monday morning’s meeting. E-911 Director Kay Kelley explains how Sims is qualified to fill that role. 

The legal team viewed the contract and Sims will begin getting paid $1,000 a month.


