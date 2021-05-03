Posted: May 03, 2021 12:56 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 12:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Amie Jacobsen Art and Design of Kansas City, Missouri, announced on Monday that Phase II of "Native Color at Unity Square" in downtown Bartlesville is complete.

The art installation was created by Amie Jacobsen for the Tower Center at Unity Square located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. Jacobsen and company were hard at work over the weekend to complete Phase II of the project. The project will eventually include an interactive water feature for all to enjoy on a hot day.

On social media, Jacobsen said:

"... thank you, Bartlesville, OK for your warm, friendly and enthusiastic welcoming. We have so enjoyed working with you."

Jacobsen said she will be back on June 4th for the opening of the water feature and to see the park complete.

Photo courtesy: Amie Jacobsen Art and Design