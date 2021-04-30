Posted: Apr 30, 2021 1:51 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2021 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville Radio presents another afternoon of class days with seniors from Caney Valley Ramona and Wesleyan Christian High School on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

Caleb Saddoris, Shayne Cox, Alexis Swindell and Charlize Wallace from Caney Valley Ramona will be on hand sharing their favorite memories and playing their favorite music on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM.

Thank you to Totah Communications, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, Representative Wendi Stearman, LPL Painting, Senator Julie Daniels, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Pizza Hut and Patriot Chevrolet for making the broadcast possible.

Wesleyan Christian High School seniors Morgan Claud, Chaney Odben and JonathanTrilbeault can be heard on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 reminiscing about their time in high school and looking ahead to the future.

That broadcast is being made possible thanks to Bartnet IP, Regent Bank LPL Painting, Senator Julie Daniels, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Representative Wendi Stearman, Pizza Hut, Sunshine Motors and Patriot Chevrolet.