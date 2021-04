Posted: Apr 30, 2021 12:54 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2021 1:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Sabre Industries will be closing Fourth Street between Dewey Avenue and the alley east of Johnstone Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3 to facilitate HVAC work on the Rogers State University building, located at 401 S. Dewey Ave. A crane will be set up in the area to remove HVAC equipment that was recently replaced.