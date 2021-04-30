Posted: Apr 30, 2021 12:32 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2021 12:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Coming off a great Teacher of the Year Celebration, Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation will head right into its next event - the Educator Hall of Fame.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis reminds us that the Educator Hall of Fame will be held at the Tower Center at Unity Square on Tuesday, May 4th, at 4:00 p.m. Ellis said they had to cancel the event in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She said they're going to induct the same inductees that they were going to induct last year, including:

Marilyn Blackburn

Sandy Bliss

Betty Turk (posthumously)

Ellis said they normally hold a breakfast at the Bartlesville Community Center, but they're changing things up a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Safety will be prioritized during the event. Ellis said the Tower Center is perfect for socially distant seating. She said they want to ensure that the inductees and their families are adequately recognized and celebrated for all their dedication to their professions.

Individual tickets cost $30. You can purchase tickets or become a sponsor online at bpsfoundation.org.