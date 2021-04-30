Posted: Apr 30, 2021 12:12 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2021 12:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Tribal Councilor Dora Smith-Patzkowski presented a $2,000 check to Project Tribute Foundation on behalf of the Cherokee Nation this week.

Project Tribute Foundation in Bartlesville exists to provide necessary and helpful equipment and supplies for first responders where funding and resources are limited. The non-profit has a mission to raise awareness and funding towards serving our area's first responders.

To learn more about Project Tribute Foundation, visit projecttribute.com. The group was recognized as a non-profit in late-March 2021.

Pictured left to right above: Board Member and Bartlesville Police Officer Brett Miquelon, Project Tribute Foundation Executive Director Jon Beckloff, Councilor Patzkowski, Board Member and BPD Officer Tyler Lee, Dewey Fire Assistant Chief Cody Meade.