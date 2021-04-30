Posted: Apr 30, 2021 7:56 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2021 8:03 AM

Tom Davis

Everyone's mom is priceless. KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Radio and our participating sponsors are rewarding our special moms with special prizes.

Names are drawn from the registraion boxes at Price Tower Arts Center and Copper Bar, Bluestem Body, Flowerland, McCoy Jewelers, Truity Credit Union and Windles Rock and Jewelry to win daily prizes April 30 through May 6 along with a runner-up and grand prize to be announced on Friday, April 7, 2021. The prizes will be announced shortly after the 8 a.m. news each of those days on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3.

The Grand Prize is a one-night stay at the Inn at Price Tower Arts Center; a Gallery and Tower tour for two; a $20 Copper Bar Gift Certificate; Adiago Tea Box Gift Box from Bluestem Body; a $100 Mother's Day Bouquet from Flowerland; a gift from McCoy Jewelers; $50 gift card from Truity Credit Union; and a Mother's Ring from Windle's Rock and Jewelry.

The Runner-Up Prize includes: one night at the Inn at Price Tower Arts Center; a Gallery and Tower tour for two; and a $20 Copper Bar gift certificate.

Congratulations, to Sherri Sauret for winning our first daily prize on Friday, April 30, of two passes to a current exibition and Tower Tour at Price Tower Arts Center and Chicken Soup for the Soul book.