Posted: Apr 29, 2021 2:07 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2021 2:07 PM

Max Gross

A Nowata woman accused of shooting and killing her daughter in October 2018 will not face first degree murder charges in Nowata County District Court. Charges against Amanda Moffett were dismissed during a motion’s hearing on Tuesday based on lack of tribal jurisdiction.

Moffett’s attorney, Winston Conner II had originally filed a motion for dismissal in July 2020. Connor argued that the McGirt v. Oklahoma Supreme Court decision is grounds for dismissal. Many similar cases have been dismissed if the defendant can prove tribal citizenship.

While the cases has been dismissed, Moffett could still be charged with murder in tribal court or in United States Federal Court.

Reports state that Moffett allegedly shot her daughter in October 2018. Investigators initially thought it was an accident but then said evidence didn’t match that. Charges were originally filed in June 2019.