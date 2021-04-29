Posted: Apr 29, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2021 11:10 AM

Garrett Giles

Cooper and Mill Brewing Company will host a fundraiser on Saturday to support Arvest Bank’s Million Meals campaign. Cooper and Mill will donate 15-percent of its proceeds to Million Meals which directly supports Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville. The event will take place on Saturday, May 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. at 200 S. Dewey Ave.

Cooper and Mill opened in 2020 and offers a range of beer styles on tap that have been brewed onsite. Saturday’s event will give people the opportunity to sit outside on the new outdoor patio space while they are supporting a good cause.

Arvest Bank’s Million Meals campaign has a goal to provide at least one million meals to those in need through donations supporting more than 90 locally selected organizations throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint. Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families.

Mary Martha Outreach will receive monetary donations made in Bartlesville and Dewey through May 29. In addition to the event at Cooper and Mill on Saturday, local residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest branches in Bartlesville and Dewey.

For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals. For more information on Cooper and Mill, visit cooperandmill.com.