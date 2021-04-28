Posted: Apr 28, 2021 5:46 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 9:55 PM

Garrett Giles

A drive-by parade was held early Wednesday evening to celebrate retired Bartlesville Police Lieutenant and veteran Mike McCarty for completing his last chemo treatment.

Event organizer and family friend Jenny Warman said McCarty has done great things for the community. Warman said they wanted to celebrate the healing that Jesus Christ has provided to him. She said the options are endless now for McCarty and his family.

Warman added that it warmed her heart to see the community come together to support someone that gave so much of his time, abilities and love to the community and to the nation. She said giving back to McCarty was really awesome.

The Bartlesville Police Department, the Bartlesville Fire Department, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Washington County Emergency Management joined members of the public for the drive-by parade for McCarty. The procession headed down Princeton Drive from Sooner Park to Harvard Drive in order to pass McCarty's home to give him a memory that will surely last a lifetime.

Below is video of the drive-by parade leaving Sooner Park. You can also see Mr. McCarty and his family watching the procession below, courtesy of Carol McCarty.