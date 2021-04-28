Posted: Apr 28, 2021 4:38 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 4:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Slack made mention that there were not many salary increases a year ago due to COVID-19 and recommended giving raises to county employees this year. McKinney said this is up to each elected official as they see fit, as long as it fits within their budget. Slack said this had been an annual occurrence, but District One Commissioner Randall Jones was quick to say why that doesn't occur.

Being new to the position, Slack went back and examined the salary's over the last several years and noted that to be the exception rather than the rule.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said he has had trouble retaining officers and he says it would be nice to reward the ones he has kept on staff.

Virden adds that it is tough giving out raises because of the financial instability the county is currently facing.

A letter had been sent to county officials telling them to put a freeze on giving raises to employees a year ago. That freeze has since been lifted and elected officials across the county can begin requesting that their employees get raises.