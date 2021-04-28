Posted: Apr 28, 2021 2:29 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 2:29 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse assault & battery in Washington County court on Tuesday. Justin Debrito appeared for the second consecutive day where he was arraigned on the charge.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police officers responded to a call at residence on the 1800 block of South Keeler Avenue on Monday afternoon. It is alleged that Debrito hit the female victim with an open hand on her chest. A red mark on the woman’s chest appeared to be consistent with her statement.

Officers attempted to speak with Debrito about the incident but he would not answer any questions. Police then put the defendant in custody.

Debrito has multiple felony convictions in Tulsa County from the early 2000s. He was previously sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for a 2004 conviction on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge. Bond was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.