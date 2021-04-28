Posted: Apr 28, 2021 11:08 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 11:10 AM

Garrett Giles

A ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Green Lake Bridge project in southern Washington County will be held on Friday, April 30th, at 9:30 a.m.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the ceremony will be held at the bridge site at County Road 4000. Dunlap said the bridge is located two miles north of the Tulsa County line and one mile east of the Rogers County line. He said Congressman Kevin Hern will be in attendance. Other state and local leaders are anticipated to be in attendance as well.

The Green Lake Bridge spans approximately 110-feet over a big body of water. The estimated cost for the project was around $1-million.