Posted: Apr 28, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 10:25 AM

Garrett Giles

Upgrades to the C.J. "Pete" Silas Conference Room in the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Depot became more of a reality on Wednesday morning.

The Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA) approved staff recommendations to paint, furnish and equip the BDA conference room, not to exceed $10,000. BDA President David Wood said they'll get a better conference table and chairs, as well as a large flat screen television to replace the video projection system in their conference space. He said they'll also paint the walls while they are bare now.

Wood said the renovations have been a long time coming.