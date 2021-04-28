Posted: Apr 28, 2021 9:58 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 11:11 AM

Garrett Giles

Recon Medical provided a generous donation to Project Tribute Foundation on Tuesday to help the non-profit in its efforts to supply approximately 300 lifesaving tourniquets to first responders in the Bartlesville area.

Executive Director Jon Beckloff said Recon Medical supplied 100 tourniquets. Beckloff said they would get the lifesaving tool in the field swiftly. He said these tourniquets will go to medical first responders.

Beckloff said tourniquets allow first responders to quickly cinch up a wound where there is significant blood loss. He said tourniquets can save lives, especially if someone suffers an arterial wound.

If you'd like to help Project Tribute Foundation provide tourniquets to first responders, Beckloff said there are still plenty of opportunities available. He said you can go to projecttribute.com to see all the ways you can support your area first responders.